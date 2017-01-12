A group of creative Victorians are mobilizing volunteers with sewing skills to create cozy comforters for homeless people.

The group are turning thin donated bed covers into warm street-proof sleeping sacks to hand out in Victoria B.C.

"They were too thin to give away immediately," said Lucy Hagos is the Operations Coordinator of The Daily Dose News Society, a non-profit that supports homeless and vulnerable people.

Calling all volunteers who can sew!

The Fairmont Empress Hotel gave a massive donation of bed covers to the Victoria Cool Aid Society which passed on the excess covers on to Hagos and her group.

"We decided to sew them up — make them thicker — make them a sleeping sack," said Hagos.

Now they need volunteers to help transform the bed covers into warmer and thicker blankets.

"If you love sewing then you can come down and help us out. Some people take it home and bring it back."

Volunteer Genevieve Pocetti is happy to give back to the homeless population. She remembers battling the cold while living on the streets.

One of the volunteers already committed to sewing the blankets is all too familiar with trying to stay warm while living on the streets.

I was in such excruciating pain

Genevieve Pocetti was homeless for about 4 years, but is now in a recovery program.

"I know what it's like to be outside when it is really cold like this," Pocetti said.

"I remember my feet being so numb, I couldn't walk, I was in such excruciating pain."

Pocetti helped secure a sewing machine for the volunteers to use.

She is eager to begin putting together the thicker blankets to help relieve those in need.

"When I was out there, I didn't get that much help. And it gives me pleasure to be able help people now. Where I can spare some time and a little money. To give someone five bucks that's asking for change."

Volunteers interested in helping to sew the blankets can call 250 891 8478 or email contact@thedailydosenews.com.