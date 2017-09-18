There could be time limits coming for people using Victoria's 137 parks and open spaces.

Victoria's city councillors are considering bylaw changes to the city's park regulations. Some of the changes include establishing a time limit for visitors, closing any part of a park when required for public safety, and impounding property left in the park.

There is currently no time limit on how long someone can stay in a city park, but the committee is considering an amendment that would limit a person from staying in a single location in the park to no more than six hours.

This amendment would not apply to people using the park at night for overnight sheltering. Under the current bylaw, people in need of shelter can pitch tents in Victoria parks as long as they pack up by 7 a.m.

However, the councillors are considering a bylaw amendment that would require these campers to move to new areas each morning.

Lisa Helps, mayor of Victoria, says the repetitive camping on the same spot is hard on the park's grass and vegetation.

"When people wake up in the morning, all we are asking is that they move at least a hundred metres from the spot that they have camped overnight to allow that piece of earth to kind of revive," she explained.

Victoria's notorious tent city — which lasted from November 2015 to August 2016 — was set up on the courthouse lawn. The lawn was provincial property and not subject to the city bylaw.

Councillors will meet to discuss the proposed changes at the committee of the whole meeting Thursday.

With files from Megan Thomas and CHEK News