Victoria, B.C., residents don't need a groundhog to announce the arrival of spring.

At the city's Beacon Hill Park it's signalled by the pounding hooves of the first goat stampede of the year.

The goats returned to Beacon Hill Children's Farm inside the park this week from their winter quarters in rural Metchosin, just in time to prepare for the annual opening-day event Friday morning.

"We've trimmed all their feet," farm operator Lynda Koenders told On the Island's Sterling Eyford. "They'll get new collars.

"They don't particularly like that."

Koenders said the goats and their kids will quickly settle in once the children arrive, many of them brandishing grooming brushes the farm makes available.

About 30 to 40 goat kids are expected to be born this spring to the herd at the Beacon Hill Children's Farm. Onyx, pictured here, declined an interview for this story. (Sterling Eyford/CBC)

"It's like having a back massage every day, multiple times a day," she said.

Koenders expects this spring's kidding season to produce up to 40 baby goats. She said she loves watching the delight of the human kids among the goat kids.

But running the children's farm isn't all about cuddling cute baby goats. The menagerie also features sheep, swine and a variety of fowl including noisy peacocks that keep the neighbours awake at night.

Popular activities for human kids at the farm include brushing the goat kids. Popular activities for goat kids at the farm include being brushed, jumping on and chewing the belongings of human kids. (Sterling Eyford/CBC)

Since her beloved zebu, Priscilla, died several years ago, Koenders pines for another cow. Not a steer, though, after her experience keeping a huge 3,000-kilogram Chianina-Limousin cross named Big Bob turned out to be a bust.

"He stood [six feet six inches] and he broke my ribs the day he was leaving because he crushed me between the barn door and him," she said.

Emus are also unwelcome at the farm.

"We brought them in as babies ... and man, they grew fast. And we had to keep putting the fence higher, and they would lean over the fence and steal people's jewelry out of their ears and necklaces and things."

"I'll never do emus again," she said.

With files from Sterling Eyford and CBC Radio One's On the Island.