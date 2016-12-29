Police have recommended charges of attempted murder against one man after a two-vehicle collision in Victoria, saying they believe the accused intentionally drove his car at two people

Victoria police were called to a collision Wednesday evening on Gillespie Place, near Government House.

They said they discovered there was a long history of domestic violence between the driver of one vehicle and one of the two people associated with the second vehicle.

Police said they believe Sebastien Normandin, 46, intentionally drove at the two people to harm them. They weren't in the car at the time, although one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Normandin is in custody and police have recommend he be charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

His next court appearance is Jan. 4.