B.C. is going to spend $6 million to help upgrade the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

A statement said the Next Gallery Project will bring more multi-purpose presentation space, a community auditorium, enhanced education centres and a sculpture garden.

The existing Spencer mansion facility — which is 67 years old — is full and facing "substantial infrastructure challenges."

The province said the upgrades will preserve the original mansion while bringing the building up to seismic and environmental standards.

Altogether, the project will cost $30 million and bring another 1,850 square metres of gallery space.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare made the announcement in the gallery lobby on Sunday.

