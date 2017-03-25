The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a daylight shooting in Abbotsford as 20-year-old Jaskarn Lally.

According to IHIT, the shooting occurred at 2:30 p.m. PT on Friday in the 3500 block of Chase Street, and appears to have been targeted.

"Mr. Lally was known to police and was an associate of local gangs," said Cpl. Meghan Foster with IHIT.

"This outcome is another example of the risks associated with gang life and those involved are not protected from the dangers of it."

IHIT said a dark-coloured Ford F-150 was seen fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the home around 4:30 p.m., where they found Lally with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to hospital.

Foster said it's the third homicide in Abbotsford so far this year, but it's too early to tell if it's connected to other acts of violence in the city or around the Lower Mainland.

"We believe there are people out there that have information about what's going on, and those people that have that information ... need to contact us so we can prevent these things from happening," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.