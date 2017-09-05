A 35-year-old man has been identified as the victim in an early-morning shooting in Chilliwack this weekend.

Jose Martin Torres was gunned down Sunday in the 9500 block of Williams Street, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Torres was known to police, and while investigators are still looking into motive, they say the shooting appears to be targeted.

"This was a brazen shooting in a residential neighbourhood. We urge anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact police," IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang said.

Police say they have no information that links the homicide to any other recent violence in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information about Torres's death is asked to call IHIT at 1-877- 551-IHIT or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS.