Twenty-one-year Dai Duong Duong has been identified as the victim of a targeted shooting in Langley late Thursday night.

Duong, a resident of Abbotsford, was found lying in the backyard of a townhouse in the 8100 block of 204 Street after police received reports of gunfire shortly after 10:30 p.m. He was rushed to hospital, but was soon pronounced dead.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and says that Duong was known to police. The shooting is believed to be targeted and linked to other recent gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Dai Duong Duong, 21, was killed in a targeted shooting in Langley. (IHIT)

"We are asking that any witnesses to the event that have not yet spoken to police, please contact IHIT," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a press release.

"There are people who knew Mr. Duong that may have information that could help us solve his murder. I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT."

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT.

IHIT on scene in 8100 block 204 St #langleybc for overnight shooting that left 1 dead. Believed to be targeted. More info to follow later. Have info? Contact @HomicideTeam — @HomicideTeam