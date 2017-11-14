A man who was stabbed in a targeted attack in New Westminster on Halloween night has died, police say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, involving an assault in the area of Eighth and Columbia streets at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

On the night of the stabbing, two suspects were located nearby and taken into custody, but investigators have not provided an update on their status.

IHIT is not releasing the name of the victim or any other details.