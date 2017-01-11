Residents of Delta South will be electing a new MLA come May.

Independent MLA Vicki Huntington announced Tuesday that she won't be running in this year's provincial election, scheduled for May 9.

"I know how much we have all believed in the need for a true representative of the people, a representative that speaks on behalf of the people — and the issues — in our riding," she wrote in a letter to supporters.

"This is not an easy time for either me or my wonderful team ... and this is certainly not an easy message for me to give to all of you. But I do know that, together, we have made history in British Columbia."

Huntington was first elected in the 2009 election by just 32 votes over B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Wally Oppal, becoming the first person to be elected as an independent MLA in B.C. since 1949.

She was subsequently re-elected in 2013 by over 2,500 votes, and was respected by members of the legislature by all parties.

MLA @vickihuntington will certainly be missed @BCLegislature. A tireless community advocate. #bcpoli — @selinarobinson

Many thanks to @vickihuntington for her dedication and service to our community. #DeltaBC https://t.co/B5pIOLL3Dz — @IanPatonDelta

The riding includes all parts of Delta outside of North Delta. Prior to Huntington's election, the district had been held by the B.C. Liberals since 1991.

They have already chosen councillor Ian Paton as their nominee in this year's election, while the NDP have yet to select a candidate.

Prior to Huntington's announcement, the Green Party had previously said they wouldn't be running a candidate in the riding because they valued her independence.