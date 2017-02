An early-morning crash at the bottom of Vancouver's Georgia Viaduct is causing headaches for commuters making their way out of downtown Monday morning.

A van lying on its driver's side was blocking traffic on Prior Street between Gore and Dunlevy avenues.

Westbound traffic — on Dunsmuir Street, into downtown — is now being let through, but eastbound traffic — on West Georgia Street, out of downtown — was still blocked at 8 a.m.

Power outages are also being reported in the area.