Vancouver Island fitness chain files for bankruptcy

Employees and members at VI Fitness Centres across Vancouver Island have been left to wonder about paycheques and membership fees after doors to gyms were suddenly locked for good on Wednesday.

The fitness chain that operated eight locations in Victoria, Nanaimo, Courtenay and Campbell River filed for bankruptcy on May 1.

"Despite the company's best efforts, our business model was no longer sustainable due an increasingly competitive landscape," the company said in a statement.

"We sincerely regret the impact our closure will have on our members, employees and business partners, and truly appreciate their support over the years."

'A complete shock'

Fitness equipment at the Oak Bay location was being removed by a moving company on Wednesday as gym members arrived expecting to take part in scheduled fitness classes.

"I don't understand. There was no falling away of members that I could see. So it's a complete shock," said long-time member Patricia Whitmore.

Personal trainer Karen Bogle, who taught fitness classes at the Oak Bay location, said she got an email in the middle of the night from the company notifying her about the bankruptcy.

"It said that we are all laid off effective immediately and it was shocking because I was supposed to teach this morning," Bogle said.

A moving company was removing fitness equipment from the closed VI Fitness location in Oak Bay on Wednesday. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

A Vancouver firm that is handling the bankruptcy said the fitness centre chain had more than 100 employees plus people who worked on contract.

"We're going to be in touch with employees over the next hopefully several days," said Mario Mainella, a senior vice president at The Bowra Group.

"We are going to be getting information from the company to assist them with filing a claim under the Wage Earner Protection Program."

Employees may be eligible for up to $3,500 in compensation for wages, severance and vacation pay under that federal government program, but anyone who may be owed more than that is likely out of luck," he said.

Questions about accounts

The situation has left gym members who had entered into contracts with questions about what will become of their accounts.

"I'm totally thrown off by the entire situation. I wasn't informed at all and this is somewhere that I come to workout almost daily," said Rabia Bahadshah, another member of the Oak Bay location.

It's too early to say what will happen to any gym membership fees that were paid in advance, Mainella said.

"We hope to have more information, but I can't promise that there will be refunds because I don't know at this time."

Consumer Protection B.C. is advising VI Fitness members to try to cancel payment.

Those who pay by credit card should contact their provider to see if charges can be reversed or contact the bankruptcy trustee for further information.