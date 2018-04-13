Veterinary assistant, 31, killed in Maple Ridge hit-and-run

Maple Ridge veterinary assistant Tassis Vix, 31, was killed while walking along Lougheed Highway Thursday night, according to the Haney Animal Hospital where she worked.

RCMP say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 21800 block of Lougheed. The westbound vehicle did not stop and Vix was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jyoti Talwar, manager at Haney Animal Hospital, said the staff was taking the news hard Friday morning.

"She was like family, she was so good. She was managing everything," said Talwar. "Everybody's so devastated, it was so hard."

Talwar said Vix had a 10-year-old daughter, and had been working at the clinic for 15 years, since she was a teenager.

"She was friendly with everybody. She was so compassionate. She was so friendly with all the creatures. She was such a good woman," said Talwar, who said she was in shock when she learned the news Friday morning and called Vix's mother to confirm.

"I was in tears ... Now I won't be able to see her forever. I'm still in shock," said Talwar.

Investigators examined the crash site well into Friday morning, forcing the closure of Lougheed Highway for several hours in both directions between 216 Street and 222 Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact them, including those with on-board dash cameras that may have video of the incident or the aftermath.

The number to call is 604-463-6251. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.