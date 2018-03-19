North Okanagan RCMP are investigating whether foul play might be involved in the sudden death of a 37-year-old woman in Vernon.

Police said the woman was found unresponsive in her home near The Rise Golf Course on Cordon Place early Thursday.

She was taken to hospital, but later died.

"Due to the circumstances, investigators are now looking into the matter to determine if foul play was involved in her death," said Const. Kelly Brett.

Brett says RCMP officers remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

No further information is being released at this time.