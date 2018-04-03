Vernon Search and Rescue seeks $3.5M for new headquarters

The Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society says it's run out of space and is asking the local regional district to help it purchase a new home.

The rescue group says its current quarters are cramped and it needs $3.5 million from the Regional District of North Okanagan to cover the land and building costs of a new headquarters.

"Quite often when we have a search or rescue we have to move a bunch of stuff out, to get at the stuff in the back." said the society's director Trevor Honigman.

The group initially planned to expand its existing building. But the area in question is home to an at-risk species of toad.

"There was an environmentally sensitive area where we wanted to expand into," Honigman said.

"There's the spade-footed toad that lives there and we couldn't push into that area."

Regional district chair Bob Fleming said there is "strong sympathy" for the group.

Fleming says the matter will be discussed at the next board meeting.

Vernon Search and Rescue responds to a wide area and is the only rescue group operating in the regional district.

With files from Brady Strachan

