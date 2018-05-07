Vernon RCMP investigate shooting near shopping complex

A man is in hospital in Vernon with life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in his vehicle just before 12 p.m. PT Monday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they responded to reports of shots fired near a local shopping complex at 2707 43 Avenue

Police said in a statement, once on scene, they found the man alone in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.



"Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted event, and police do not feel public safety is at risk," said Const. Kelly Brett.

"Given the time of day and the location, it is fortunate no other people were injured during this incident."



Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at North Okanagan Crime Stoppers.