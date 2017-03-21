A nurse in Vernon, B.C., is frustrated with the conclusion of criminal proceedings against the drunk driver who left her with a brain injury from a horrific crash that also killed her co-worker.

In October 2014, Lindsey Hauck was in a vehicle with fellow nurse Erin Smith heading out on a coffee run during an overnight shift when a drunk driver T-boned their vehicle going 85 km/h through an intersection.

Smith was killed in the crash and Hauck was left with severe injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

In February, Lori Victoria Vance was sentenced to three years in prison for impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

In an emotional interview, Hauck spoke publicly for the first time since the crash to offer her reaction.

"It's been absolutely devastating the way that it's ended," said Hauck to Daybreak South's Chris Walker.

'Why was she given three years?'

"I knew that there was nothing that could bring Erin back and there was nothing that could fix my injuries .... it was just, I wanted this person held accountable for what she'd done."

"Why was she given three years? ... She did the worst thing that you could possibly do to another person."

Hauck has not been able to return to work following the crash and still struggles to talk about what happened.

"I don't think I ever stop thinking about [Erin]. That's been the hardest part. I still have a really hard time even talking about her. I think about her constantly."

Last week, Hauck posted a letter to Facebook detailing her injuries and her frustration with the conclusion of the criminal proceedings in which the Crown made a plea deal with Vance.

'I feel completely let down'

"At the end, [the Crown] threw out six charges, wouldn't give us a reason. They made all these decisions and then acted as though they were doing us some great service."

"I've waited and Erin's family has waited for two-and-a-half years .... we wanted a trial. We told them that, and Crown counsel told us that it didn't matter.

"I feel completely let down and I'm still just in shock with it. I can't come to terms with how they handled this.

"I just want an explanation," she said.

In a statement, Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said he was unable to contact the prosecutor in the case to respond to the direct allegations raised by Hauck.

However, he said the prosecutor did meet with Hauck as well as Smith's family in November prior to finishing the plea discussions.

McLaughlin then went on to provide some background on plea deals.

"Resolution discussions are essential to the proper functioning of the justice system in British Columbia. They will often result in a guilty plea or admissions by the accused as to facts which otherwise would have to be proven in court."

"Early resolutions reduce trauma and inconvenience to victims and witnesses and result in a more efficient and timely justice system," said McLaughlin.

Hauck is hoping by sharing her story she can finally move on emotionally from the crash and the court case.

With files from Brady Strachan and Daybreak South.