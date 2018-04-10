Skip to Main Content
Vernon-area landslide cuts access and hydro to 300 homes

No one was injured but one Eastside Road property and home damaged.

Emergency evacuation route has been set up to help people leave the area

A landslide near Vernon has cut off access to the area around Eastside Road and left 300 people without hydro service. (City of Vernon)

A mudslide near Vernon, B.C., has damaged one property and cut electricity to more than 300 homes.

The slide occurred at 9185 Eastside Rd. just after 1 a.m. PT in the Okanagan Landing area along the northeastern edge of Okanagan Lake.

No injuries have been reported, but Vernon RCMP say a nine-metre wide stretch of mud is covering a road southwest of the city.

They estimate it could be hours before the route is cleared.

Residents stuck behind the slide can get along an emergency evacuation route between Kokanee Road and Eastside Road, but police say a four-wheel drive vehicle is required and no one will be allowed to return until the road reopens.

BC Hydro crews are in the process of assessing the damage as they attempt to restore power to those affected.

