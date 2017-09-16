West Vancouver police say they have arrested a 23-year-old Burnaby man after a vehicle crashed into a fire hall at Marine Drive and The Dale on Saturday around noon.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but was later found by police.

He was taken to hospital with injuries and he's being investigated for impaired driving.

Police say no firefighters were injured and no vehicles were damaged.

West Vancouver officials say a structural engineer is assessing the damage to the building.