Two people were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in a marked crosswalk on a foggy night in Surrey.

The pedestrians were walking across the intersection of 128 Street and 80 Avenue at 7:37 p.m. Friday when they were hit, according to Surrey RCMP. Both were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, and the driver is cooperating.

Mounties had 80 Avenue closed to traffic at 128 Avenue while they investigated the crash.