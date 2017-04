Five people have been rescued from the waters off Vargas Island, near Tofino, B.C. after the 28-foot catamaran they were on took on water and sank, says the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria.

A distress call came in around 1:20 p.m. PT on Sunday. The five victims were in the water until around 2:50 p.m., but the centre cannot confirm if the victims were wearing survival suits or even life jackets.

There is no word on their condition.

More to come.