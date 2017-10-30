The Surrey School District is asking residents to keep an eye out for vandalism this Halloween, after it spent $317,052.59 in repairs last year.

"If you can imagine, there's probably 80,000 young people who are trick or treating on any given Halloween in Surrey. And, of course, kids are looking for adventure and sometimes that takes them to a negative or a dark place," said Rob Rai, director of community connections.

Rai said, in the past, dumpsters have been set on fire and playgrounds have been covered with shattered glass.

"We have damage to our buildings from fireworks, from spray paint, from graffiti, from eggs, from rocks, broken windows — all kinds of things. And if you add that up through the 125 different school sites, it does come to be a big number at the end of the year," he said.

Rai said the money could be put to better use, such as creating additional space for students or buying new computers.

In the last school year, the Surrey School District spent $317,052.59 to repair acts of vandalism. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The amount the district spends on vandalism repairs has dramatically decreased over the years. It was close to a million dollars a decade ago.

The school has volunteers patrolling the neighbourhoods, including teachers and school trustees. It has also put security in place.

The district is asking parents to be vigilant and to call the RCMP non-emergency line if they see any mischief or 604-677-3890, the district phone number that it has set up specifically for Halloween.

"If they observe and report, we can get to the school immediately," said Rai, adding that while installing cameras won't prevent vandalism, it could still help catch the vandals and send a message to others.