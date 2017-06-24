After a long, snowy winter, Vancouverites took to social media on Saturday, basking in the first real heat wave of the summer.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Friday, calling for temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s around the Lower Mainland, with temperatures nearing 30 C in the Fraser Valley.
After a damp June, many took the opportunity to get out and enjoy the sun and warm weather.
Some hit the beach:
Some hit the sea wall:
Some hit the dragon boats:
Some went looking for a higher vantage point:
And some are always happy to be outside, no matter the weather: