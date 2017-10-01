History buffs and members of Vancouver's francophone community gathered in front of Saint-Sacrement Catholic Church Saturday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of a plaque to mark the city's historic francophone village.

Between the 1930s and '80s, up to 2,500 francophones lived in the area around West 16th Avenue and Heather Street.

The community was anchored by the Saint-Sacrement church and a neighbouring school, as well as nearby Francophone associations and businesses.

In 1990, the cultural centre relocated to La Maison de la Francophonie's current location on Granville Street, and the community began to disperse.

Jean Riou, founder of the Francophone Cultural Centre, said he's happy to see the area's heritage being officially recognized.

"It was an important element in the history of Vancouver," Riou said.

"It really was a village. We spoke French, we met with French people. It was incredible."

The Vancouver Heritage Foundation and Société Historique Francophone de la Colombie Britannique unveiled the plaque, which is part of the foundation's Places that Matter program.

"It's a way of highlighting the many different stories that are part of our city's history and have made Vancouver what it is today," said Judith Mosley, the foundation's executive director.