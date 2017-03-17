The Blarney Stone's Chiemi Murakami takes pride in her work.

Just hours into her St. Patrick's Day shift, the bartender served over 70 pints of Guinness without spilling a drop.

"You can never let [the foam] fall over the edge," she told CBC News. "It has to have that perfect top, nice and smooth."

Chieme Muracamy takes pride in serving up a dripless pint of Guinness to her customers. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Murakami works just down the street from the Railtown Cafe — a pub now infamous for posting a St. Patrick's Day ad featuring an overflowing pint of Guinness. Luckily, there's plenty of Vancouver pubs serving pints that would make Arthur Guinness proud.

In fact, some are even serving up free lessons.

Be careful who is pouring your pint this St. Patrick's Day... especially in Vancouver #malonesvan #vancouver #vanci… pic.twitter.com/LLpC2wdvV1 — @MalonesVan

Where you can celebrate

The Blarney Stone and Irish Heather are both hosting St. Patrick's Day block parties filled with pints, live music, and Irish dancing.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing in #Gastown pic.twitter.com/a7LdXFXleg — @jonvhernandez

Meanwhile, Robson Square's Celtic Festival is running through the rest of the weekend, and offers its own blend of live music.

No St. Patrick's Day parade in Vancouver this year. Instead #CelticFest organized a two-day street festival at #RobsonSquare Mar 17&18 11am pic.twitter.com/zfunNS0nTH — @WestEndCC

And for those willing to take the risk of ordering a Guinness at the Railtown Cafe, the bar's owner Dan Olson says patrons with Irish passports will get a free drink, in what could be called a peace offering.

But if that's not enough to earn your trust, you can always avoid the crowd and have a relaxing St. Patrick's Day at home.

After all, if you want something done right — do it yourself.