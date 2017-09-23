A Vancouver man has broken the Guinness world record for the furthest distance travelled while juggling three objects on a unicycle.

Vincenzo Vipond cycled 6.55 kilometres while juggling at Vancouver Technical Secondary School on Saturday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 6.4 kilometres.

Vipond broke the record as part of an effort to raise awareness for the Branch Out Neurological Foundation, which raises money to research complementary and alternative treatment for neurological disorders.

"It's a cause that has been growing in my awareness for some time and when I figured out I had a skill that I could contribute I put on a fundraiser," Vipond said.

Vipond performed the feat in front of Guinness Book of World Record witnesses and cameras. The result is still unofficial.

The unicyclist said the cause is one he became interested in after several friends and family members became afflicted with neurological disorders ranging from late-onset epilepsy to multiple sclerosis.

Unicycles down mountains

"Our brain is definitely our most valuable asset," he said.

Vipond has been riding a unicyle for the past 2.5 years, including downhill mountain unicycling and unicycle hockey — a sport he said is equally challenging and fun.

"If you're riding a unicycle you're obviously not taking yourself too seriously already," he said.

He only began training to juggle at the same time in the past year. Vipond said he was aiming for 10 kilometres, which he did manage to achieve in training.

He has yet to achieve that goal in front of official witnesses and cameras.

Crystal Phillips is the executive director of the Branch Out Neurological Foundation.

Phillips said she started the foundation seven years ago after she was diagnosed with MS at the height of her speed skating career.

Since then, she said, the organization has raised $2 million towards 60 research projects across Canada.

