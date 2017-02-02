A Vancouver yoga studio has declared its space a "Trump-free zone."

Julie Peters, the owner and director of Ocean and Crow Yoga, said she put up the sign outlining its position on Tuesday.

"I decided to do it because I have a case of Trumpitis ... just reading all the news about what he's doing is giving my physical stress, I have nausea and heart palpitations."

Julie Peters put up this sign declaring her yoga studio a Trump-free zone. (Howard Jang/Facebook)

It has been a dizzying first 10 days of the Donald Trump administration. The U.S. President has approved the Keystone XL pipeline, is moving ahead with plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico, began to repeal Obamacare and issued a chaos-inducing executive order on immigration and refugees.

"There's this constant barrage of Trump news, and this feeling that we just couldn't get away from it."

That's why Peters says she spoke to her yoga teachers and decided to implement the Trump-free rule.

"We don't want to shut down conversation, but hopefully not talking about it as much will allow people to process it and then talk about it later when they're ready."

Peters says most of the reactions she's seen has been positive.

"It's just people saying thank you and they support the idea."