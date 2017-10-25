A Vancouver woman who spent months perfecting a special painting for her grandmother is shocked after she was notified the piece had been tossed out by the delivery company she had entrusted to deliver it.

Juliet Neun-Hornick, 25, a hobby painter, had been working on the artwork since May.

"[It's] a painting of her very first house that she lived in the 1930s [in Saskatchewan]," Neun-Hornick said.

The painting Neun-Hornick worked on, a depiction of the house her grandmother lived in on the Prairies in the 1930s. (Submitted by Juliet Neun-Hornick)

Neun-Hornick grew up in Vancouver and spent much of her childhood far from her 80-year-old grandmother, who now resides in Mississauga. Her grandmother offered to pay her $500 for the painting as a way of supporting her.

"I paint quite a bit — it's one of my passions — so she commissioned me to do this. It meant a lot to the both of us."

After finishing the painting last week, Neun-Hornick told her grandmother she would be shipping it to her.

Paid $140 to ship painting

Neun-Hornick decided to ship with UPS after a previous bad experience with Canada Post. She says she handed over the metre-long wood painting to the UPS store on Fraser Street in Vancouver last Monday night.

"I spoke to the UPS guy, and [he said he would] make sure it was wrapped very well with the fragile sticker on it and everything," she said.

"He assured me that it would get to her safely."

Juliet Neun-Hornick's grandmother, Ollie Hornick, 80, lives in Mississauga. (Submitted by Julie Nuen-Hornick)

Neun-Hornick says she paid $140 to ship the fragile item, which included $20 insurance.

On Monday, she received an e-mail that the painting had been damaged in transit. When she typed in her tracking number on the UPS site, a message popped up saying that the package was "damaged in transit" and "all merchandise [was] discarded."

Neun-Hornick says another note on the tracking result puzzled her. It said "the receiver does not want the product and refused delivery." But she said her grandmother did not receive or refuse the package.

A UPS spokesperson did not comment on what happened to the painting, but said in an email that the company was committed to investigating the circumstances of this case and it would follow up with Neun-Hornick directly.

A screenshot of Neun-Hornick's tracking results.

When Neun-Hornick called the company to find out what happened, she said she was redirected to a call centre in the Philippines who could provide her few details about what happened to her painting.

"It's been really frustrating ... I completely understand that it's a large company and [the package] goes through the hands of many people but we would have appreciated a bit more communication," she said.

'It was a bit shocking'

"This is my first time shipping a large package. It was a bit shocking to me for my first time this happened."

It's not the first time UPS has been criticized for its delivery of a painting.

Last August, the delivery company threw out Winnipeg resident Judith Putter's painting after it sustained damage enroute to her nephew in Montreal.

That painting, by the well-known abstract painter Alicia Popoff, was valued at $9,000.