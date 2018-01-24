Vancouver police seek public's help in woman's suspicious disappearance

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help finding a woman they say went missing two weeks ago under suspicious circumstances.

Police say 37-year-old Su Yi Liang was reported missing on Jan. 10 after failing to pick up her children at school. Her vehicle, a grey BMW i3, was found near the Rupert Park Pitch and Putt the next day.

In a release, Const. Jason Doucette said police are treating Liang's disappearance as a missing persons case, but evidence collected suggests they may not find her alive.

"We are asking anyone who may have had contact with her, or who has information about her activities leading up to Jan. 10 to contact our detectives," Doucette said in the release.

Police say Liang is Asian, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

The investigation is being handled by the Vancouver Police Department's major crime section. Police say they do no believe the public is at risk.