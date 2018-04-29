Watch Vancouver couple reunite baby squirrel with mother using clever trick

Two Vancouverites helped organize a heartwarming reunion Thursday.

Little Woo and her partner, Shane Gibson, were at home when an animal fell down their East Vancouver chimney.

They thought it was a rat at first and caught it in a humane makeshift trap so they could release it in a nearby park.

But when they opened the trap in the park, they found it wasn't a rat at all — it was a tiny baby squirrel.

"It was very cute, so we were delighted, but it didn't leave," Woo said.

Woo and Gibson were concerned about crows in the area and wanted to help get the infant squirrel back to its mother.

They placed it in their yard but had no luck. They then tried playing baby squirrel sounds off YouTube to coax mama out of hiding.

"It was amazing. Within less than a minute of playing this sound, we saw this squirrel dashing across the neighbours' yard. Like on a mission," Woo said.

"We were both crying because we didn't know the mum would come, and come so quickly."

She swung by, looked over the baby and then scooped it up. They both scurried off together.

"I'm not sure we'll see them again but it was an amazing reunion," Woo said. "I was bawling my eyes out because it was so beautiful."

Woo posted video of the reunion to her Facebook account.

With files from Ethan Sawyer