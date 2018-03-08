Just hours after Vancouver police released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a cannabis dispensary, tips from the public helped secure the arrest of a suspect.

A 21-year-old Chilliwack man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the Nov. 4, 2017 robbery of the Weeds Glass and Gifts marijuana shop on Victoria Drive near East 34th Avenue, according to police. Two staff members were assaulted during the crime.

Investigators had released surveillance footage of the robbery earlier Wednesday, and say they received several tips about the suspect's identity in the hours before the arrest.

The suspect has been released from custody on several conditions while investigators wait for charge approval.

Weeds Glass and Gifts robbery0:47

Video from the crime scene shows a man suddenly leaping onto the counter, violently shoving a staff member and lunging for the jars of cannabis on a shelf against the wall.

He knocks a bunch of merchandise onto the ground as he struggles to gather some of it. As the man flees the scene, he knocks over another staff member returning from lunch outside the store.

The dispensary has closed since the robbery.

With files from Rafferty Baker