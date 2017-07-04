Two East Vancouver homes were evacuated early Tuesday morning when a water main burst, the City of Vancouver said.

In a release, the city says city workers are on Nanaimo Street to repair the break and have closed Nanaimo from East 27th to East 29th avenues

Resident Juliane Li says she heard trickling water late last night, then came downstairs to find flooding in her basement.

Li says she tried to fight the water coming in with blankets, towels and buckets, but to no avail.

Water erupts from underneath Nanaimo street early Tuesday morning. (Ryan Stelting)

"Moments later, the cops came and said the water main broke," she said. "They told us to evacuate."

She says the water was about an inch deep in her basement when the police ordered her to leave.

City workers expect to have the street closed for most of the day but are "working towards having one lane open to traffic in each direction later today."

They are also setting up a temporary water supply for affected people and local bus service is impacted.