Vancouver warming centres open as overnight low plunges

The City of Vancouver will make three community centres available as overnight warming centres on Sunday to help people stay warm.

Enivronment Canada says the overnight low in the city will drop to —2C.

In anticipation of cold weather tonight, Warming Centres will be open <a href="https://twitter.com/BritanniaCentre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BritanniaCentre</a> , Carnegie CC, and <a href="https://twitter.com/WestEndCC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WestEndCC</a> - men, women, pets, bikes, carts accepted. —@CityofVancouver

The city keeps community centres open as a life-saving response for people living on the street during the city's coldest months.

Warming centres will be open at the following locations:

Britannia Community Centre at 1739 Venables St. from 9 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. PT.

Carnegie Community Centre at 401 Main St. from 11:15 p.m. to 7 a.m.

West End Community Centre at 870 Denman St. from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The city says all warming centres welcome men, women, pets, bikes and carts. Hot beverages and snacks are available and no reservation is required.

Other community centres and public buildings are also available during open hours as spaces to warm up.