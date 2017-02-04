Crowds will gather in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening to honour those killed in the recent Quebec mosque shooting, and speak out against Islamophobia.

The Muslim Association of Canada is first having a prayer and gathering of people of all faiths outside the Vancouver Art Gallery at 6 p.m PT.

A rally to stop Islamophobia is then being held at the Jack Poole Plaza.

Organizers say their goal is to create a safe space where people can heal through discussing the attack, and banding together against racism and oppression.

"We invite everyone to join in solidarity with the victims of the shooting and their families and denounce the hate crimes against the Muslim and everyone else," said a release from the Muslim Association of Canada.