Space heaters caused an East Vancouver house fire that killed a two-year-old girl and sent several others to hospital yesterday afternoon, according to Vancouver Fire Chief John McKearney.

​"Two space heaters were placed very close to the bed of the infant," said McKearney. "The house did not have working smoke alarms."

The twin sister of the deceased girl, an older brother and their mother escaped the house.

McKearney says the mother suffered serious facial burns and smoke inhalation trying to save the little girl.

"The fire accelerated rapidly," said McKearney, noting that the explosions heard during the blaze were likely caused by aerosol cans.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to this young family," he said.

A second family that lived in the house was not at home when the fire started.

The two-alarm fire at East 15th Avenue and Nootka Street started on the home's main floor Thursday afternoon.

A small memorial with flowers and notes stands outside the burned home.

People began leaving flowers and notes at the burned home last night. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Vancouver Fire and Rescue has cautioned that during the current cold snap people should buy only ULC or CSA rated space heaters and not leave them unattended when in use.

Investigators have not confirmed the type of space heater responsible.

McKearney says it's the responsibility of the property owner to make sure smoke detectors are working and that fire officials will be "following up."