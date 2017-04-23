For the 33rd time, thousands of runners are slated to course through downtown Vancouver to participate in annual Vancouver Sun Run.

Runners lined up for the start of the race. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Race organizers say that nearly 40,000 people have registered for the Sunday's race.

The event will begin at Georgia and Thurlow Streets at 9 a.m. PT. It will loop through Stanley Park, run along Beach Avenue, cross the Burrard Street Bridge and come back along 6th Avenue.

Runners will wrap up by crossing the Cambie Street bridge and heading for the finish line outside BC Place.

For those inquiring about #VanSunRun Road Closures, please see map here! See you Sunday :) https://t.co/AdPOc1Q1nA pic.twitter.com/arDgEXuy5H — @VancouverSunRun

The Salvation Army will be at the start area to collect clothing donations from runners who want to shed extra layers as they go.

Tomorrow we will be on location collecting #donations of your layers @VancouverSunRun. See you at the start line! pic.twitter.com/MwxvJJnaGs — @SalArmyBC

There are significant road closures in effect for the race, with many in place from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT:

DOWNTOWN CORE

Seymour to Bute (5:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Bute to the Stanley Park Causeway (8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Lions Gate Bridge – access from Pender only (8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Howe to Burrard– from Dunsmuir to Robson (5:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Denman – Georgia to Robson (8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Robson – west of Denman to Stanley Park (8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

STANLEY PARK

Beach, Stanley Park to Hornby St (8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Stanley Park Dr. at North Lagoon Dr. (6:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Ryan Rd at Park Lane/South Lagoon Dr. (6:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

PACIFIC STREET

Burrard to Hornby – closed eastbound (6:00 a.m.- 12 p.m.)

CITY BRIDGES

Burrard Bridge – closed to all traffic (8:00 a.m.- 12 p.m.)

Cambie Bridge – closed northbound (7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

KITSILANO

West 2nd Avenue – Burrard Street to Fir Street (8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.)

Fir Street – West 2nd Avenue to West 4th Avenue (8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

W 4th Avenue/W 6th Avenue - Pine Street to Cambie Street (8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

CAMBIE STREET AT W. BROADWAY

Closed to all northbound traffic (7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

PACIFIC BOULEVARD

East bound exit ramp from Cambie Bridge (5:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

Nelson Street to Abbott Street (5:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

Abbott Street to Quebec Street (7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.)

QUEBEC AND CARRALL STREET

Near Expo Blvd. and Pacific Blvd. – closed to all traffic (7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)

EXPO BLVD​.

Quebec Street to Terry Fox Way – closed to all traffic (7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)

NELSON STREET

Expo Blvd. to Pacific Blvd. (7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.)