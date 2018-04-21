Road closures in effect for Vancouver Sun Run

More than 41,000 runners will converge on downtown Vancouver starting at 9:00 a.m. PT Sunday for the 34th annual Vancouver Sun Run.

There will be various road closures with the race, extending from 5:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They are listed at the bottom of this article.

REMINDER: Be race day ready and make travel plans around the road closures. ⚠️<br><br>Here's what you need to know: <a href="https://t.co/2NPPFwLkTZ">https://t.co/2NPPFwLkTZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/nGIOKMRGcc">pic.twitter.com/nGIOKMRGcc</a> —@VancouverSunRun

'Amazing, energetic experiences'

Tim Hopkins is the race's director and says the event is Canada's largest running event and the third largest timed 10-kilometre race in North America.

"The start line for me is one of the most amazing energetic experiences. All these people have been training for the last few months, getting ready to do 10K and they're excited," Hopkins said.

The race starts on Georgia Street at Burrard.

Runners head west on Georgia Street and into Stanley Park, then along English Bay, across the Burrard Street Bridge, around Granville Island, into False Creek, then back over the Cambie Street Bridge before finishing behind BC Place.

Organizers of the race encourage participants to use transit or ride their bicycles to the race. There is a bike valet parking at BC Place. Meanwhile, TransLink has put in place extra trains and buses to help people get to and from the race.

Are you boarding the West Coast Express Sun Run Express this weekend? Check out the details on how to plan your trip here: <a href="https://t.co/rQjPIxnC2l">https://t.co/rQjPIxnC2l</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverSunRun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverSunRun</a> ^jkd —@TransLink

Hopkins is asking people not running or coming to cheer to avoid the downtown core.

"It's a busy busy time, so take your time, plan alternate routes," he said. "But we will open up streets as soon as we can when the last of the participants are going through."

The Vancouver Sun Run attracts a range of runners, including international elite competitors, recreational runners, joggers and walkers, wheelchair competitors, teams, schools and children all participating in the 10K or other shorter distances.

Any <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverSunRun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverSunRun</a> runners out there want to share their race day secrets to getting to the race, lining up and having a great experience? —@ChadPawson

Road closures

Downtown Area

Seymour St. to Bute St. (start area) 5:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Bute to the Causeway (including all streets crossing Georgia) 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Lions Gate Bridge: access from Pender only 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Howe to Burrard from Dunsmuir to Robson 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Denman St. – Georgia to Robson 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Robson St. – west of Denman St. to Stanley Park 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Stanley Park

Beach Avenue, Stanley Park to Hornby St. 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Stanley Park Dr. at North Lagoon Dr. 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Ryan Rd. at Park Lane/South Lagoon Dr. 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Pacific St.

Burrard St. to Hornby (eastbound lanes) 6:00 a.m. – 12 noon

The Bridges

Burrard Bridge – closed to all traffic 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon

Cambie Bridge – closed to all northbound traffic 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Kitsilano Area

West 2nd Avenue - Burrard St. to Fir St. 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Fir Street – West 2nd Ave. to West 4th Ave. 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon

W 4th Avenue/W 6th Avenue – Pine St. to Cambie St. 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Cambie St at W Broadway

Closed to all northbound traffic 7:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Pacific Boulevard

East bound exit ramp from Cambie Bridge 5:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Nelson St. to Abbott St. 5:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Abbott St. to Quebec St. 7:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Note: Pacific Boulevard will be two-way access from Nelson to Smithe from 5 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Quebec, Abbott & Carrall Streets

Closed to all traffic near Expo Boulevard and Pacific Boulevard 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Abbott Street

From Expo Boulevard to Pacific Boulevard 7:30 a.m. --- 1:00 p.m.

Expo Blvd

From Quebec to Terry Fox Way 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Nelson Street

From Expo to Pacific 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.