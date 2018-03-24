Vancouver is joining cities across the U.S. and Canada on Saturday in staging a rally to demand an end to gun violence.

The March for our Lives rally will start at 10 a.m. at Jack Poole Plaza, where students will make speeches. Protesters will walk to the U.S. consulate before returning to the plaza.

Organizers say they're marching in solidarity with U.S. students.

"The gun violence epidemic in America touches both Americans and Canadians living in Vancouver," said spokesperson Bodil Geyer in a release.

"You can't just stand silently and watch your neighbour go through a crisis like this."

Hundreds of thousands of people have already descended upon Washington, D.C.

Organizers expect several hundred people to attend in Vancouver.

Pushing for gun-safety legislation

The rallies are a response to the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, where 17 students and teachers were shot and killed.

Survivors of the shooting have launched a vocal campaign for the U.S. government to pass gun-safety legislation.

Students last week staged nationwide walkouts from classrooms.

Several groups are leading the Vancouver rally, including Democrats Abroad Vancouver and March on Vancouver.