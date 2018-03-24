About 200 protesters in Vancouver rallied Saturday against gun violence, joining more than 800 marches around the world.

The March for Our Lives rally started at 10 a.m. at Jack Poole Plaza, where students gave impassioned speeches.

Protesters walked to the U.S. consulate before returning to the plaza.

Proud to be here at the Vancouver #MarchForOurLives listening to twelve, fourteen, and sixteen-year-olds speak powerfully at the microphone. They are expressing their determination to have voice, agency, and peace in this world. 844 rallies around the world today. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/GfV0rC8ydn — @nico1e

Organizers, which included Democrats Abroad Vancouver and March on Vancouver, said they were marching in solidarity with U.S. students.

"The gun violence epidemic in America touches both Americans and Canadians living in Vancouver," said spokesperson Bodil Geyer in a release.

"You can't just stand silently and watch your neighbour go through a crisis like this."

Hundreds of thousands of people have descended upon Washington, D.C., the epicentre of the rally.

Participants hold up signs as students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Pushing for gun-safety legislation

The rallies are a response to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, where 17 students and teachers were shot and killed.

Survivors of the shooting have launched a vocal campaign for the U.S. government to pass gun-safety legislation.

The debate has sparked important discussions in classrooms, said Annie Ohana, a teacher at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, B.C.

The region has experienced a spate of gun violence in recent years.

"Because we live so close to the border, we certainly are affected by American policies around guns," Ohana said.