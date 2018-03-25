Twenty-two Vancouver college students were tasked with reproducing the finest of fashionable dresses with the plainest of materials for the annual Brown Paper Couture exhibit.

Kevin Smith, an instructor at Langara College, takes a hands-off approach to this daunting task for first-year students.

"They have to research. They have to develop what they're doing. And I show them nothing by examples and samples," he told Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver.

Jenny (JJ) Eng is the first student in this exhibit's five-year history to not only create a dress that is impressive to see on a display mannequin — but one that she can actually wear.

The challenge is to reproduce an actual haute couture gown, and Eng chose a Shakespeare-inspired dress from Italian designer Valentino's 2016 fall collection.

She experimented with various pleating examples for the top, then used a glue gun and gold spray paint to replicate the very intricate bead patterns.

"I blew up the original image to see there are three different kind of feathers," Eng said, "So there are short feathers, medium feathers for the middle part, and longer trailing feathers."

To create each feather, she cut a full sheet of tissue paper, layered on five sheets of tissue paper, and used a wire.

All the dresses are on display at Oakridge Centre shopping mall until May 27.