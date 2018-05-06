It was a chance meeting at a thrift store that inspired Nicola Coulter to start asking Lower Mainlanders what they've been doing in Las Vegas.

The Emily Carr visual arts graduate had been perusing postcards in an Abbotsford store two years ago.

"I found a whole stack of Las Vegas postcards from the '80s that were kind of insane looking," Coulter said.

"I was buying them, and the woman working at the thrift store asked, 'Oh, you like Vegas?'"

Nicola Coulter with her book, Las Vegas Volume 1. (Roshini Nair/CBC)

Coulter said the woman behind the counter began to regale her with tales of Sin City, like how you could have your photo taken next to a million dollars in cash.

"Another year after that I was still thinking about this woman and it just kind of popped into my head, I wish I could see her again and write down what she said," Coulter said.

In fact, Coulter thought there should be a whole book of these Vegas vignettes so she set out to collect the finest true stories she could find.

Coulter found some of her stories by hanging out at local casinos. (Submitted by Nicola Coulter)

Initially she started hanging out at local casinos, including Vancouver's Edgewater Casino, hoping to garner anecdotes.

Later, she advertised her project on Craigslist.

"As soon as I did that, I was immediately bombarded with emails," she said.

The final project, which is also her graduation project for her degree, has 30 stories accompanied by Coulter's hand-drawn illustrations.

"I get a sense that people are waiting for an opportunity to tell these stories," says art student Nicola Coulter. (Submitted by Nicola Coulter)

Some of the more memorable stories in the collection include one about a man whose parents were so rich they would fly the family to Las Vegas in two private jets: one for the parents, one for the kids.

Another story involves a man who got married in Las Vegas, then divorced. He told Coulter he returned to the same honeymoon suite for closure.

Coulter's favourite character is a 73-year-old man from Agassiz who spoke to her from a pay phone for nearly two hours.

"He goes to the thrift store everyday to look for Las Vegas related things," she said.

"He was also telling me about his karaoke persona ... he performs as the wild man of Las Vegas and says he can dance for up to two hours straight, all fast songs."

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — except in this tell-all book. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Coulter designed, printed and hand-bound 32 copies of the book and has been selling them for $50 each. They have nearly sold out, but she plans to publish more copies and possibly a second volume of stories.

"I get a sense that people are waiting for an opportunity to tell these stories," she said.

You can share your own Vegas story by emailing Coulter.

The book can be viewed at the Emily Carr Grad Show, which kicks off this weekend and is open to the public until May 20.

With files from The Early Edition