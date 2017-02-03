It was a wintery scene that's become all too familiar on the Lower Mainland.

A ballet of sliding cars and stalled buses brought traffic to a standstill in many parts of Vancouver during the morning rush hour. But the city claims all major arterials were cleared within hours, thanks to their fully activated snow response fleet.

However, with up to 20 centimetres of additional snow expected by Saturday morning, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Roberston says the team will continue to work through the night. He's also asking everyone to do their part prevent icy sidewalks from forming.

Vehicle accidents backed up traffic throughout Metro Vancouver during the morning rush hour. (CBC)

"We are also encouraging [and] urging everyone to deal with their sidewalks. That's a responsibility of residents," said Robertson.

The mayor says residents who are unable to clear their sidewalks can contact the city's Snow Angel program by dialing 311. The program, which helps seniors and persons with disabilities shovel their sidewalks, is currently looking for volunteers.

More garbage delays

The city admits there will still be some more bumps in the road. Last month, many Vancouver residents were fed up with garbage piling up in their back alleys.

The city is trying to stay on top of garbage collection this time around, but general manager of engineering Jerry Dobrovolny admits that there will likely be delays.

During the last major snowfall, recycling piled up as contractors fell behind schedule due to the winter weather. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

"We stress safety with our crews, and if it's not safe for to take the large garbage truck or green waste trucks through narrow backalleys that have snow, then we don't," he said.

"If your garbage didn't get picked uip on time, please leave it out. We will be by either later tonight or tomorrow to get caught up."

Delays could also be in store for areas serviced on Monday and Tuesday — the two days where garbage and greenwaste collectors work the city's steepest laneways. — pending weather conditions.

The city is urging residents to prioritize their waste.

"If your green waste bin isn't full, don't leave it out, so we can focus our resources on the containers that need to be picked up the most," said Dobrovolny.