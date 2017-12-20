Slushy streets turned to slick ice overnight as a cold snap made for a hazardous commute Wednesday morning — but residents shouldn't expect the snowplows to be coming down their streets any time soon because the city says they aren't a priority.

"It is important for residents to remember that it is not in our plan to plow local streets, as is typical of primarily rainy-climate cities such as ours," Jerry Dobrovolny, the City of Vancouver's general manager of engineering services, told reporters Tuesday.

Traffic priorities

Taryn Scollard, the director of streets and engineering said Wednesday the city's snowplowing priorities are main arterial and bus routes.

"In the past we've steered clear of residential areas because of equipment challenges," said Scollard.

"With people parking on both sides [of the streets], it's quite congested, and so it was very difficult for us to get equipment down there without damaging vehicles."

The City recently bought smaller equipment for some residential streets and lanes — but they will only be deployed during extended cold snaps to help clear the way for garbage and green-bin collection vehicles.

A report to council in July shows Surrey, New Westminster, Seattle and Portland all have similar snow responses when it comes to residential streets.

(City of Vancouver)

High cost of snow removal

As part of the report, the city developed a cost estimate for full side-street snow removal. To meet that level of service would require a "five-fold increase in the annual snow readiness and clearing budget (up to $3.5 million instead of $0.78 million) and up to a $10-million, one-time investment in infrastructure, equipment and vehicles."

The City will be reviewing its 2017/2018 snow plan to evaluate whether updates or changes are needed for next winter once this season is over.

There's an app for that