After days of brisk cold and unusually sunny skies, a swath of British Columbia is getting some light snow.

Flakes began falling on Vancouver around noon Wednesday and could continue through to midnight, according to Environment Canada.

Up to four centimetres could fall in the Vancouver area by Wednesday night, prompting authorities to warn commuters to drive carefully on potentially slippery roads.

The snow led to a number of vehicle crashes in Delta and forced TransLink to temporarily suspend its service to Tsawwassen.

TRAFFIC ALERT

WHITE OUT in Tsawwassen on highway 17 and 17 A ....stay off roads if you can pic.twitter.com/nin5avnfvD — @ChiefNeilDubord

Hwy 17A northbound is shut down at 17. There are a number of crashes throughout South Delta. Pls be patient and if you don't have to drive then consider staying off the road. — @deltapolice

Snowfall warning

Vancouver Island could see much of the same. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Greater Victoria just before 5 p.m. PT with between 5 and 10 centimetres expected to fall.

Temperatures tonight are expected to dip to a low of –6 C, continuing a cold snap that earlier this week prompted Vancouver officials to open three 24-hour warming centres for those without shelter.

Those boarding or disembarking a flight have been spared delays as of later Wednesday afternoon, the Vancouver Airport Authority confirmed.

The latest flurries follow a flash snowfall over the weekend that knocked out power for 27,000 people along the South Coast.

Skies are expected to clear by tomorrow, but more snow could fall on Thursday night and over the weekend.