TransLink says it is re-opening SkyTrain stations in downtown Vancouver after a stalled train at Main Street-Science World station brought Monday commuters to a halt.

However, the transit authority says delays are still expected due to heavy passenger volume.

TransLink said Monday afternoon that Expo Line trains headed to downtown Vancouver were turning back at Commercial-Broadway. Bus service was put in place for downtown-bound passengers.

A TransLink spokesperson wrote in a statement that crews tried to move the train at Main Street-Science World but "usual methods" were unsuccessful for a time.

Canada Line and Millenium Line trains were not affected, TransLink said.