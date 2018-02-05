TransLink says it is re-opening SkyTrain stations in downtown Vancouver after a stalled train at Main Street-Science World station brought Monday commuters to a halt.

However, the transit authority says delays are still expected due to heavy passenger volume.

#SkyTrain Expo Line service is being restored to all downtown stations. Trains will start running the full track but there will be delays while we get trains back in service and passengers loaded. Thank-you again for your additional patience tonight. ^DA — @TransLink

TransLink said Monday afternoon that Expo Line trains headed to downtown Vancouver were turning back at Commercial-Broadway. Bus service was put in place for downtown-bound passengers.

A TransLink spokesperson wrote in a statement that crews tried to move the train at Main Street-Science World but "usual methods" were unsuccessful for a time.

Canada Line and Millenium Line trains were not affected, TransLink said.