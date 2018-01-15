Vancouver police are expected to give an update on a shooting that left three people with injuries Saturday night, including a 15-year-old bystander.

Police said shots were fired near East Broadway and Ontario Streets some time between 9 and 9:30 p.m. The teenager who is from Coquitlam was drving by in a vehicle at the time and is described by police as an innocent bystander.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two Vancouver men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were also taken to hospital. The younger man, who police believe was targeted, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Several blocks of East Broadway were closed for the investigation. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The older man suffered minor injuries and was released after being treated at the scene. Police said he wasn't targeted.

In a statement, Sgt. Jason Robillard said there's an indication the targeted victim and the shooter exchanged gunfire at some point.

With files from GP Mendoza and Bridgette Watson.