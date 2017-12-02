Vancouver police are warning the public of a convicted sex offender who has been released from custody.

Dawson Davidson, 58, is currently living in a Vancouver halfway house.

Police say he has been deemed a risk to the safety of women and must follow several court-imposed conditions:

Must not to be alone in any isolated setting with any female.

Must avoid sex trade workers and areas where sex trade workers are known to be.

Has a curfew from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.

No weapons.

Cannot be on the Downtown Eastside.

Not allowed to purchase, possess or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

Davidson is now bound by a long-term supervision order and will be monitored by parole and police officers.

He is described as 5'8" with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the VPD, he recently completed a two-year sentence for sexual assault and was assessed by Correctional Services Canada at a moderate to high risk of reoffending.

Anyone who sees Davidson violating any of those conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.