Police are warning Vancouver residents that a high-risk sex offender is now living in a halfway house in the city.

Frank William Skani is serving a 10-year long-term supervision order for convictions related to sexual violence, including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, forcible confinement and break-and-enter, according to a press release.

Vancouver police believe Skani poses a significant risk to women, and say anyone who sees him violating the conditions of his supervision order should call police.

Skani is described as a 39-year-old Indigenous man with brown eyes and black hair shaved on the sides, with a short ponytail at the back. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 198 pounds.

Skani is living in halfway house in Vancouver. (Vancouver Police Department)

The conditions of his supervision order include: