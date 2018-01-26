Vancouver School Board chair proposes school-renaming policy

Vancouver School Board chair Janet Fraser is putting forward a motion to create a new school-naming policy that is representative of the city's population and history.

"I came to realize that the policies we have in place are not adequate and that it's time for the VSB to take a high level review of how we name and rename schools so we can better represent our city," Fraser told CBC News.

"You have to decide, are British prime ministers appropriate names for Vancouver schools?"

Under current VSB guidelines, Fraser said school naming and renaming is left to individual schools and local communities.

Last year, two Vancouver schools were renamed to reflect Indigenous communities.

Fraser wants the school board to rework its policies so more community groups and local First Nations are included in future decisions.

"I recognize Vancouver schools do not adequately represent the historical multicultural heritage of our city and neither do they reflect our commitment to reconciliation," she said.

The motion will be put forward at the VSB board meeting on Jan. 29.