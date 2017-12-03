Despite almost being cancelled earlier this year, the annual Santa Claus parade will kick off today at noon in Vancouver.

Telus stepped up to sponsor the annual event in October when organizers feared a shortfall of $150,000 wouldn't be met.

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank counts on donations from the parade to get through the year. They encourage spectators to bring a monetary or non-perishable food donation for the food bank.

Sunday's parade route starts at West Georgia Street and Broughton Street, travels east along West Georgia Street, turns south on Howe Street and finishes at Howe Street and Davie Street.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend.

Road closures in effect

While the parade starts at noon, downtown road closures will be in effect Sunday morning. The main closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. include:

South side West Georgia Street between Cardero Street and Broughton Street.

Both sides Alberni Street between Cardero Street and Jervis Street.

Both sides Nicola Street between West Georgia Street and Robson Street.

Both sides Broughton Street between West Georgia Street and Robson Street.

Another set of road closures are in effect from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both sides Hornby Street, between Davie Street and Pacific Street.

Both sides Drake Street, between Howe Street and Burrard Street.

East side Burrard Street from Pacific Street to Davie Street.

The above sections of Hornby Street, Drake Street and Burrard Street.

More information can be found on the parade website.

With files from The Canadian Press